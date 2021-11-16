Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) appointed Nasser Abdulla Al Awadhi as ADIB’s next CEO starting from January 9. He brings over 33 years of experience in banking and is a leading practitioner in Islamic finance, and was previously with Dubai Islamic Bank where he served as the Group Chief of Consumer Banking.
He was also the Head of Strategic Relationships at Dubai Islamic Bank and Head of Business Development at Tamweel from 2011 to 2014. “Al Awadhi will now lead ADIB through our next stage of expansion under our 2025 growth strategy,” said Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, ADIB’s Chairman. “Despite the pandemic, the bank has grown significantly, now serving over one million customers.”
“It is a great privilege to be joining ADIB at a time when the bank is achieving strong momentum, and as its sets out to deliver its 2025 growth strategy. I wholeheartedly share ADIB’s vision to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank combining the very best digital services with innovative Islamic products. I look forward to working with the bank's team to take advantage of all available opportunities in the market and contribute to ADIB by providing the best possible value to our valued shareholders," Al Awadhi said.