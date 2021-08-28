Baghdad: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, took part today in the 'Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership', which saw the participation of nine countries.
The conference aimed to boost security and economic cooperation in the Middle East.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said:”Today, I participated in the Baghdad Regional Summit for Cooperation and Partnership.. Baghdad's return to play its regional and global role heralds a new chapter of civilization.. A big salute to Baghdad, the land of Al Mansour and Al Rasheed.. the land of knowledge, determination and wisdom.. A big salute to Baghdad and all beautiful Arab countries,”.
During the conference, Sheikh Mohammed met Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar. Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the Emir of Qatar, the conference and its anticipated outcomes geared towards serving the lasting security and stability of Iraq, wishing the conference great success and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people.
They also discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations that serve mutual development, progress, and achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries.
Sheikh Mohammed also met Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the sidelines of the summit in Baghdad. Dubai's ruler said in a tweet he wished Amirabdollahian success in developing positive relations with neighbouring countries.
Sheikh Mohammed met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, and discussed with him fraternal relations and ways of boosting cooperation.
The UAE leader was welcomed upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport by Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, and a group of Iraqi ministers and senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation comprising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.