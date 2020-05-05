A vignette from better times... Virgin Atlantic has decided to shut down its Gatwick hub. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. will eliminate 3,150 jobs and shutter its hub at London Gatwick airport to help ride out the coronavirus crisis after struggling to secure a bailout from the UK government.

The job cuts will be discussed with unions in a 45-day consultation, the carrier founded by billionaire Richard Branson said in a statement. Flights will be focused on London Heathrow and Manchester, though Gatwick slots will be retained in expectation of an eventual recovery there, it said.