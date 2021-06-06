The carrier will introduce IATA Travel Pass across all flights by next month

Illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Emirates airline on Sunday said passengers can fly to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France from June 9 without having to quarantine on arrival. Emirates added that it will operate over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways from July.

Emirates, which is in a codeshare agreement with flydubai, said it was “stepping up” its joint network and schedule offering to 48 cities across 33 countries with quarantine-free entry this summer, “providing more options than any other airline in the region.”

The airline said it was also scaling up its IATA Travel Pass capabilities on its flights to Barcelona, Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid and from London Heathrow with plans to scale up across all of its flights by July, in addition to offering customers travelling from Dubai paperless verification of Covid-19 related medical records through its partnership with the Dubai Health Authority.

Other destinations

Emirates plans to resume flights to Maldives, Seychelles, and Phuket from July 2. In Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, will join the airline’s network.

United States, with its rapid vaccination roll-out, “has also become increasingly popular for tourists,” said Emirates.

Emirates flies to 11 US destinations, and will be adding Miami as its 12th gateway on July 21. The airline is also deploying its A380 aircraft, to several points including New York and Los Angeles this summer. Mexico City also remains open for tourists and business travellers, and Emirates will be resuming services from July 2.

Spain is open

Spain is the latest European country to welcome back tourists. From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before date of travel, or can present their Covid-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours prior to arrival.

Emirates is currently offering five weekly flights to Madrid and four flights a week to Barcelona with additional flights planned.