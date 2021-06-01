1 of 5
GETTING COVID-19 VACCINE MADE EASIER IN DUBAI: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine jab by introducing the appointment system through WhatsApp. The pioneering move using Artificial Intelligence will further enhance productivity, patient convenience and care when it comes to inoculating the community members. The service offers free of cost 24/7 communication channel in multiple languages. Residents must take benefit of this customer friendly initiative to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment by some sending ‘Hi’ through 800 342 WhatsApp number. This is an additional option to get vaccine jab as the DHA continues to provide the public with the option of giving COVID-19 vaccine appointment through its app. [COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
LEBANON HAS REACHED A POINT OF NO RETURN: It has been clear for a while that Lebanon’s current crisis is the country’s most difficult one since the days of the civil war. But it seems to be far worse. The World Bank has come out with a report saying the present Lebanese imbroglio is the world’s worst financial crisis since the 1850s. According to the report, titled ‘Lebanon Sinking: To the Top 3’, the Lebanese crisis possibly ranks in the top 3 most severe cases globally since the mid-nineteenth century. Having contracted by 6.7 per cent in 2019 and 20.3 per cent in 2020, the Lebanese economy is predicted to contract by an eye-watering 10 per cent this year. Coming back from a situation like this seems extremely difficult, if not outright impossible - not that the venal and endlessly corrupt Lebanese political cares. The country has reached a point of no return. [COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
BOLD DECISION BY PERU TO PRESENT NEW COVID-19 TOLL: Peru has doubled its official coronavirus death toll on the advice of a panel of health experts. It now has 180,764 casualties due to the coronavirus, leading the world in COVID-19 mortality per capita. Although the decision may be surprising, it is an honest one and Peru must be commended for bringing out the truth. At a time when many countries try to hide the real casualty figures, Peru has found it prudent to present the facts, however troubling they may be. COVID-19 has devastated human lives around the world. Standing with each other, however inconvenient the truth, will help us tackle this pandemic, sooner rather than later. [COMMENT BY: Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor]
NAOMI OSAKA SAGA: THE JURY IS OUT AT FRENCH OPEN: The decision of world No.2 Naomi Osaka to pull out of French Open on Monday, after she was threatened with disqualification for boycotting media duties, is likely to polarize the tennis world. For her, post-match inquests are like ‘’kicking people when they’re down,’’ while champions like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic felt it was part of the drill to face the media post-match. To be fair to Osaka, she had been candid about her mental issues in the past, but the option of not facing the media is going to open up an extremely unhealthy precedent in professional sport. After all, sport and media are complementary to each other. [COMMENT BY: Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor]
NEVER TOO LATE: Singer Ed Sheeran has opened up about adopting a new healthy lifestyle for the first time in his life. The 30-year-old Grammy winner says he’s exercising every day and has even reduced his takeaway habit. It isn’t easy to change oneself, especially if it’s the first time you’re making an effort to do so. But the truth is that it’s never too late to take steps to get fitter. Whether it’s small dietary changes or committing to a daily step count – every little bit makes an impact. [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor – Features]
