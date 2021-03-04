These allow fliers to input their health and vaccine details to speed up travel procedure

The future of airline travel will need digital health status updates of passengers. The first of these systems will go live within weeks. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: In the near future, anyone booking an airline ticket may well have to take another decision – whether to go with SITA or IATA.

These are aviation industry affiliated entities that will soon come out with digital ‘travel passes’, which will carry details on the passenger’s COVID-19-related health status. What SITA and IATA travel passes aim to do is speed up delivery of such vital information and thus inject confidence in air travel among fliers, airlines and governments.

“Before you leave, you have to submit the health declaration and give information like where you've been in the last 14 days and whether you have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive,” said Emad Muhanna, Vice-President, Government Sector - Middle East, India and Africa (MEIA) at SITA, which is more known as a provider of vital tech solutions for airlines.

SITA’s ‘Health Protect’ is still in its trial phase and, according to one of the key executives, it is vastly different from IATA’s earlier announced ‘Travel Pass’ programme.

Degrees of difference

IATA’s Travel Pass is a digital health passport that lets passengers interact with the airline and airport authority well before they arrive for boarding. “In a way, instead of submitting a piece of paper, you submit a barcode,” said Muhanna. “Then the airline can verify that you've actually done the test,” said Muhanna.

On the other hand, the Health Protect can integrate with multiple passport schemes like IATA Travel Pass or travel apps like SimplyGo. Once a passenger creates a record, it is sent directly to the airlines.

Muhanna added that unlike the Travel Pass - where the passenger information is first stored on the app - Health Protect will submit the records directly from the test center to the airline and then to the government.

Connectivity

The Health Protect initiative is not about going it alone… or competing with other offerings. “We are open to work with the various schemes that are out there,” said Muhanna.

SITA plans to work closely with IATA and SimplyGo. “There are two other passport schemes that we are in contact with – our view is that there will be multiple schemes and our role is really to complement, not to compete,” the official added.

Getting the health check SITA's Health Protect can be accessed through a smartphone app. Last month, travel app SimplyGo partnered with SITA to make use of the platform.



A group of travellers from Germany and Estonia to the UAE tested the platform and SimplyGo in a live environment. During the trial, travellers obtained a negative COVID-19 result via their SimplyGo app before the trip.



The data was stored on the SimplyGo platform to be accessed by airlines and border officials authorizing the boarding and eventually.



The platform’s interface can also focused on enabling passengers submit the necessary declarations before a trip.

Gain traction

“There's a lot of interest from governments, (they) really want to open up and want to find a way that allows them to open up,” said Muhanna. “But, there is hesitation regarding sharing information, standardization and so on.