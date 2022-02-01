Seattle: Boeing Co. formally launched a freighter version of its 777X jetliner as Qatar Airways struck one of the largest cargo deals on record, giving the U.S. plane-maker an edge over long-time rival Airbus SE. The Doha-based carrier placed a firm order for 34 of the 777-8 freighters plus options for an additional 16 jets. That total includes 20 jets converted from a previous order for a passenger version of the 777X.

Qatar also agreed to take 25 of the largest version of Boeing’s 737 Max narrow-body jet, with options for another 25 of the workhorse aircraft. The blockbuster order bolsters Boeing’s decades-long strength in air freighters as Airbus, which is locked in a bitter feud with Qatar Air, tries to muscle into the market.

The deal also serves as a showcase of trade relations between the US and Qatar. The announcement came at a White House ceremony with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, Qatar Airways boss Akbar Al Baker and other officials that coincided with a meeting between Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and US President Joe Biden.

“This extends a highly successful programme that offers commonality and increases size to replace the 747,” according to George Ferguson, aerospace industry analyst. “The new 777X will enable a phase out of the 777 and trim training costs for customers, as common features mean less transition training. In a sign of just how competitive this market is, a recent spat with Qatar over Airbus A350 quality opened an opportunity for sales of Boeing 737-10s over rival A321s.”

Boeing provided the first specifications for its newest freighter, including its market entry, which is targeted for 2027. The aircraft will be the world’s largest twin-engine cargo jet, with a range of 4,410 nautical miles and a maximum payload of 118 metric tons, Boeing said in a statement.

The plane is Boeing’s first new jet model since it unveiled the 737 Max 10 nearly five years ago. The 50-jet order represents two full years of production on the 777X assembly-line, Calhoun said.

The launch comes as Airbus is trying to break Boeing’s long-time lock on air freighters with a cargo-hauling version of its A350 jetliner. Qatar Air’s CEO had pushed both airframers to step up with next-generation freighters before the airline flagged coating flaws with its fleet of A350 aircraft.

Tensions have escalated into a legal dispute, with Airbus revoking a contract for A321neo aircraft bound for Qatar Airways, an unusual step that underscored the friction between the company.