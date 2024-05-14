Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has unveiled the 'Protocol to Enhance Global Aviation Safety and Public Health Resilience', aimed to combat the spread of communicable diseases through air travel.

The UAE delegation presented the Protocol during the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) Joint Meeting in Germany.

According to GCAA's statement, the Protocol emphasises swift reporting by operators' stations and collaboration with local health authorities.

The Protocol has garnered widespread acclaim from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and member states for its innovative approach to mitigating significant public health risks associated with air travel.