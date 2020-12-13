Dubai: Dubai Airports welcomed El Al’s first scheduled inaugural flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai International (DXB) on Sunday.
Israel’s largest airline had previously said that it would operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai starting from December 13. The carrier’s schedule will include three flights to be operated on Sundays and Thursdays with double daily flights on other days of the week.
El Al has been quite busy in recent days in building up its UAE bound exposure. It has struck a codeshare deal with Etihad Airways, which will also apply to their loyalty programmes and destination management services.
The flights will be operated by the airline's 737-900 aircraft as well as the airline's newest aircraft – the 787 Dreamliner.