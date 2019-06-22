Indian operators have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian airspace

File: Passengers depart from the new Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India. Image Credit: AP

Amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, the Indian aviation regulatory body on Saturday said its airlines would avoid the “affected part of the Iranian airspace” and re-route their flights.

Indian airlines are to avoid Iran airspace amid US-Iran tensions, following the shooting down of an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to India's aviation watchdog.

