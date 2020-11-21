Singapore: Hong Kong and Singapore will postpone the world's first quarantine-free travel bubble for two weeks after a surge in infections in Hong Kong.
That's a setback for their flagship airlines and tourism businesses looking to kickstart a recovery.
Under the current agreement between the two financial hubs, the arrangement is suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of unlinked cases rises to five in either city. The average rose to 3.9 on Saturday from 2.1 a day earlier. The details of the formal re-introduction of the plan will be announced early next month, according to Edward Yau, Hong Kong's secretary for commerce and economic development.