What Boeing sees on the radar

• The availability and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be critical factors in the near-term recovery of passenger air travel. Countries with more widespread vaccination distribution have shown rapid air travel recovery, as governments ease domestic restrictions and open borders to international travel.



• Passenger traffic growth is projected to increase by an average of 4% a year, unchanged from last year’s forecast.



• The global commercial fleet will surpass 49,000 airplanes by 2040, with China, Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific countries each accounting for about 20% of new airplane deliveries, and the remaining going to other emerging markets.



• Demand for more than 32,500 new single-aisle planes is about equal to the pre-pandemic outlook. These models continue to command 75 per cent of deliveries in the 20-year forecast.



• Carriers will need more than 7,500 new wide-body airplanes by 2040 to support fleet renewal and long-term passenger and air cargo demand growth in longer-haul markets. These projections are up slightly compared to 2020 but remain down 8% from 2019.



- Boeing's latest industry outlook