Dubai: All flights to and from Pakistan remain cancelled as the closure of Pakistan airspace amid rising tensions with India over the situation in Kashmir heads into a second day.
Both Emirates airlines and Dubai Airport confirmed to Gulf News that the situation remained the same, with airspace over Pakistan closed and flights thus cancelled, until any further news came from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.
Abu Dhabi Airport tweeted: “Due to airspace and airport closures in Pakistan, Abu Dhabi Airports confirms that all flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport, on all operating airlines to Pakistan, are cancelled until further notice.
“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for flight updates. The safety and security of travelers is our number one priority and staff across Abu Dhabi Airports are actively working to support affected guests.”
Etihad said: “Due to continued airspace and airport closures, all Etihad flights to/from Pakistan due to depart Abu Dhabi on February 28 have been cancelled.
“Our guest control team is actively working to support affected guests. This is an evolving situation and updates will follow as it develops. The safety and security of our guests will always be our number one priority at Etihad Airways, and we continue to monitor the situation.”
Pakistan air space will remain closed until midnight Thursday
Pakistan air space will remain shut until midnight Thursday, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) has confirmed.
“Since the existing NOTAM is effective until 23:59 HRS on February 28, airspace shall remain closed,” said a tweet by the PCCA today. PCAA regrets the inconvenience.
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.
The Authority also advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for timely updates on further changes.
“The decision to open the airspace will be taken later today depending on the situation and until further notice, all flights remain suspended,” said a senior airport official in Pakistan.
New travel advisory out for Abu Dhabi flyers
Dubai and Sharjah Airports, as well as major Gulf airlines Emirates and flydubai, had earlier confirmed that commercial passengers planes have ceased operations on the Pakistan route.