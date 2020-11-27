Dubai: The first SpiceJet flight from India touched down at Ras Al Kahimah International Airport early on Friday (November 27), which will help build momentum for the emirate as a destination and the airport’s prospects.
The SpiceJet services will initially connect passengers in the UAE to 28 destinations in India via Delhi, and with more cities to be added.
“This new service will open new routes for us to India, which is our largest market,” said Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “It will stimulate consumer demand, provide connectivity and ease to our residents, and promote tourism.”
More connections
The first flight deployed a Boeing 737-800, which was met with a water salute on its landing. SpiceJet’s operations to and from RAK Airport will see the flight depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 22:30 on Thursday and Sunday, landing at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 00:50 on Friday and Monday.
The return flight departs RAK Airport at 01:50 on Monday and Friday, and landing in Delhi at 06:40. Aircraft flying the route include the 189-passenger capacity Boeing 737-800.