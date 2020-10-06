Dubai: Etihad Airways is offering federal workers up to 15 per cent off on flights with the launch of its UAE Government Employee Travel Programme. Travellers will be able to check in at Abu Dhabi International Airport using a dedicated counter and receive a 15 kilogram additional baggage allowance.
When travelling to the US or Canada, travellers can bring an extra bag weighing up to 23 kilogram in economy and up to 32 kilogram in business- and first-class, Etihad said. “We are delighted to partner with the UAE Government to offer its employees exclusive travel discounts, benefits and rewards," said Duncan Bureau, Senior Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways.
"Whether booking for business or leisure, we hope this new travel programme will encourage more residents to start flying again.”
Additional benefits include up to 10 per cent off Etihad Holidays packages and access to exclusive discounts with preferred partners. To join, federal government employees must be members of Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme.