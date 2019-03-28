Travelling soon? Check-in for these flights will be relocated

Dubai: Etihad Airways announced on Thursday that it is relocating the check-in points for a number of its flights this weekend to accommodate a surge in passenger traffic.

At least seven flights will be affected, as the UAE-based carrier is expecting high traffic at the Abu Dhabi Airport on the morning of March 29 until March 30, the weekend before the official start of the spring break.

The airline is also advising passengers to check in early, or allow ample time to reach the airport in order to avoid delays.

Emirates had earlier advised flyers against crowding at airport terminals this weekend, as well as on Tuesday, as thousands of UAE residents are expected to go on vacation during the upcoming spring break and public holiday.

Two short breaks are coming up very soon for UAE residents. Students are scheduled to go on a two-week spring break starting from March 31, 2019.

The UAE is also expected to observe a holiday on April 3 on the occasion of Al isra’a Wal Mi’raj or Ascencion Day.

Given the significant increase in demand for check-in on the first day of the school holidays, Etihad said it will be relocating check-in for the following flights on the morning off March 29 and March 30 only to Terminal 1:

• EY077 to Amsterdam (AMS) departure time 9:30 am

• EY083 to Rome (FCO) departure time 9:20 am

• EY297 to Baku (GYD) departure time 10:10 am

• EY535 to Beirut (BEY) departure time 9:25 am

• EY653 to Cairo (CAI) departure time 9:35 am

• EY 657 to Cairo (CAI) departure time 9:45 pm

• EY097 to Istanbul (IST) departure time 9:45 am

UAE-based carrier Emirates said it is expecting more than 200,000 flyers to take off from Dubai International Airport tomorrow, March 29, and on April 2, 2019. Emirates has also provided some tips for its customers.

For those flying with Etihad, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Early check-in

Early check-in is available at the Abu Dhabi City Terminal. Guests should arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at least three hours before take-off, accounting for extra road traffic.

Family check-in

Each morning in Terminal 3, between 28 and 31 March, a dedicated ‘Family Check-in’ area will be available for guests travelling with young children and infants. Extra Etihad Airways staff will be available on site to provide assistance, and additional signage will ensure a seamless airport experience.

Check-in and boarding times

Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens three hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Guests travelling to destinations in the US must check in two hours before departure and present themselves at the US Customs and Border Protection facility no later than 90 minutes before departure. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes prior to departure for guests in all classes.

Etihad Airways mobile app

With the Etihad Airways mobile app, guests can check in 49 hours before departure and download an electronic boarding pass for presentation at the bag drop and when boarding their flight. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Android Play and has a host of features including preferred seat selection and flight status page.

Online check-in

Online check-in is also available on Etihad’s website, etihad.com. For those guests who have checked in online but are unable to print their boarding passes at home or the office, self-service kiosks are available in Terminals 1 and 3 to print their boarding passes prior to proceeding to the bag drop.

Smart travel

When proceeding through departure immigration or upon return, Abu Dhabi Airport’s ‘Smart Travel’ immigration e-gates are available for registered UAE nationals and residents. Guests simply scan their passport and mobile or paper boarding pass at the e-gates and the immigration process will take a matter of seconds.

Etihad baggage policy

For the safety and comfort of all guests, Etihad Airways stringently enforces its cabin baggage policy of seven kilos for Economy Class and 12 kilos for First and Business Class guests. Maximum cabin baggage dimensions are:

Height: 50 cm

Depth: 25cm

Width: 40cm.