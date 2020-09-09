Dubai: Emirates airline will re-start passenger services to Moscow with two flights a week, starting from September 11. This will take the airline’s expanding network in Europe to 26 cities.
Emirates has been gradually restoring its network connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to resume passenger operations to meet travel demand. The addition of Moscow takes Emirates’ global network to 85 cities.
Flights to Moscow will operate twice a week. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK 133 will depart Dubai at 10:10 hrs and arrive in Moscow at 14:25 hrs local time. The return flight, EK 134 will depart Moscow at 17:35 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 23:35 hrs local time.
On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 131 will depart Dubai at 16:15 hrs and arrive in Moscow at 20:30 hrs local time. The return flight, EK 132 will depart Moscow at 23:20 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:30 hrs local time, the following day.
The flights will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.