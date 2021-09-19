Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates is working with UK to meet all of its travel criteria, according to the airline’s President Tim Clark.
“We will continue to work with the UK to meet all of its criteria, and hope that those vaccinated in the UAE will soon be considered in the same manner as those vaccinated elsewhere,” said Clark in a statement to Gulf News.
On Saturday, UK said it was finalising arrangements with UAE to allow quarantine-free travel from October 4.
“We are finalising arrangements with UAE to include their nationals and residents in our plans to open up to the fully vaccinated from other countries from 4 October,” said James Cleverly, minister for Middle East and North Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a tweet.
UK also announced that it was abandoning COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and scrapping its traffic light system.
“It’s critical that the travel sector and governments across the world continue to work together to rebuild traveller confidence and today’s announcements are a hugely important step towards that,” said Clark.
High demand
“Since the UAE was moved to the UK’s Amber List, we’ve seen a huge surge in demand and Emirates quickly resumed operations across the UK with plans to operate 77 flights a week between the UK and Dubai by the end of October,” said Clark.
“We have been working closely with partners around the world, including IATA, to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information,” he added.