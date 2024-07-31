Dubai: Amid the ongoing geopolitical unrest in Lebanon, passengers transiting through Dubai and onwards to Beirut on August 1 and 2nd will not be accepted for travel, Emirates said in a travel advisory issued Wednesday, July 31.

However, travellers starting their journey in Dubai or Beirut will be accepted for travel, Emirates has clarified.

An airline spokesperson said, “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Passengers who wish to alter their travel plans should contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.”

Starting earlier this week, multiple regional carriers and most European airlines have suspended their operations to Lebanon’s capital following a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. The strikes have escalated concerns of a wider spread war in the region.

Late Tuesday evening, Emirates' sister airline flydubai adjusted its Beirut operations, reducing its daily flights from three to two.

A number of other carriers have suspended, delayed or cancelled flights, although Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport listed arrivals on Wednesday from airlines including Middle East Airlines, Etihad, Air Arabia and Turkish Airlines, Reuters has reported.

Greece's Aegean Airlines and Germany's Condor cancelled flights to Beirut were among those to suspend operations to Lebanon's capital in recent days as tensions escalate between Israel and ezbollah.

Aegean said it would suspend flights until Thursday, while Condor cancelled Tuesday's flight from Dusseldorf.