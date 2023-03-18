Dubai: Flights at the Dubai International Airport were expected to experience delay of up to 40 minutes due to technical issue at DXB Terminal 1 Departures check-in, the airport said in a statement. Later, the issue was fixed, the authority updated later on Saturday.
“Following the technical issue we faced earlier today; Dubai Airports has announced that normal operations have resumed at DXB Terminal 1 Departures. We apologise again for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”