Stock Dubai Airport Terminal 1
T1 at Dubai Airport Image Credit: Dubai Airport

Dubai: Flights at the Dubai International Airport were expected to experience delay of up to 40 minutes due to technical issue at DXB Terminal 1 Departures check-in, the airport said in a statement. Later, the issue was fixed, the authority updated later on Saturday.

“Following the technical issue we faced earlier today; Dubai Airports has announced that normal operations have resumed at DXB Terminal 1 Departures. We apologise again for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

"We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to provide further updates as they become available," it had said earlier.