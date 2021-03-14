Dubai: Philippines’ low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is offering one-way tickets for Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh300.
The sale starts today until March 18, covering a travel period from May 1 to July 31, 2020.
The airline currently operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.
The carrier recently announced a permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost.
Passengers with a pre-purchased 40 kg prepaid baggage will automatically receive extra 25kg on their booking, free-of-charge.
Back to daily flights
Cebu Pacific could go back to a “full daily schedule” on the Dubai-Manila route this year itself.
“Dubai was one of the first international routes we restarted, and by December, we had actually gotten back to our old levels in terms of frequency,” said Alex Reyes, Vice-President for Commercial at Cebu Pacific, during an interview last week.