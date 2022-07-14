Dubai: Cathay Pacific will relaunch non-stop flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from October 2. It will operate three flights a week - Monday, Friday and Saturday - providing travellers with direct access to Hong Kong in addition to seamless connections to onward destinations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea.
All flights will depart from Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport and can be booked on the airline’s website. “Reactivating our link from the GCC to Hong Kong is extremely important as the market remains a priority,” said Vishnu Rajendran, Cathay Pacific’s Area Manager, Middle East.
“Aside from the stream of those visiting friends and relatives and business travellers who we welcome on board from around the region, travellers from the GCC are also searching for cultural experiences abroad,” said Rajendran. “Hong Kong and the various destinations that are easily accessible from our home hub, such as Japan and South Korea, offer these in abundance.”
“Our much-anticipated thrice-weekly passenger flights will also support our cargo freighters, of which we have eight per week flying from the emirate.”
Cathay Pacific will deploy its Boeing 777-300 on the Dubai–Hong Kong route, catering to the increased cargo demand as well as passenger traffic. The aircraft comes equipped with a three-class cabin configuration, featuring the airline’s forward-facing lie-flat seats in Business, those in Premium Economy, as well as ergonomically designed seats in Economy.