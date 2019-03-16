Seattle: Boeing Co.’s CEO received $23.4 million last year for turbocharging growth and driving record performance — before the second deadly crash of its bestselling 737 Max jetliner plunged the company into crisis.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg’s 2018 pay includes a $1.7 million salary and $13 million bonus, the Chicago-based company said on Friday in a regulatory filing. His total compensation rose 27 per cent from a year earlier.

The pay package is a reminder of Boeing’s bright prospects before the recent catastrophe. Last year, the world’s largest plane maker topped $100 billion in sales for the first time while boosting output and exploring the development of a highly anticipated new twin-aisle model.

That outlook shifted dramatically this week after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that killed 157 people — the second tragedy involving the Max model in five months. The planes were grounded worldwide amid safety questions, and deliveries were halted by Boeing, which has about 5,000 orders for the jet.

Shares of Boeing tumbled 10 per cent this week, wiping out $24.6 billion of market value.