Dallas (Bloomberg): Back in 1972, the United Nations established June 5 as World Environment Day in an effort to raise awareness of the various harmful ways humans affect the planet. This year, air pollution is the theme.

Airlines are keenly aware of their role in damaging the atmosphere, given that they account for about 2 per cent of annual global carbon emissions. So it’s probably not a surprise that, this month, a few of them are showing how they’re trying to shrink their footprint.

One of them had an experiment lined up for Wednesday morning, the very day chosen by the UN - United scheduled a flight to California that’s all green.

The world’s second-largest airline plans to reduce cabin waste to zero, fly on a biofuel mixture and “erase” the remaining emissions with carbon offsets - all on a one-off flight from Chicago to Los Angeles. The company calls the trip by one of its Boeing 737-900ERs a “flight for the planet”, asserting that it’s the first time an airline has ever combined all three efforts on a single commercial flight.

When it comes to garbage at least, airlines would like to see their flights produce zero waste someday, migrating to compostable and fully recyclable service ware such as cups and food wrappers. United Continental Holdings Inc. said its average flight generates 65 pounds of trash.

On the Wednesday trip, United wanted to see how close it can get, said Aaron Stash, United’s senior manager of environmental sustainability. Part of that effort included giving everyone a plated meal with fully recyclable or compostable dishes and utensils, instead of the usual for-sale snack boxes.

“When we talk about doing this, one of the first things we would jump to is to “just make it reusable” - let’s wash it on the ground because that’s what we do in the premium cabin,” Stash said. But there’s a problem with that approach: Reusable service items like forks, dishes and cups add a large weight penalty that negates fuel savings.

“As an airline, we admit that we emit.”

The industry has taken some decidedly modest green steps over the years. Recently, many US carriers, including American Airlines Group Inc., Alaska Air Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United, have replaced their single-use plastic stir sticks and straws with those made from bamboo, birch and other sustainable materials.