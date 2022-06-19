Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has launched a 550-bed integrated advanced healthcare facility in Trivandrum in Kerala, it announced on Sunday.
The 576,000 sq. ft hospital will see an investment of over Rs 5 billion for the entire project, with the first phase having a capacity of 350 beds expected to be operational by FY26.
The hospital is expected to generate 2,000 jobs, Aster said in a statement.
“This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but across India with over 4,500 beds in the country. We hope that the Aster Capital Hospital will become a destination for the highest quality healthcare in the country attracting medical professionals and patients to the state from abroad providing facilities at par with global standards,” said Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.
Aster operates 15 hospitals, 11 clinics, 131 pharmacies and 114 labs and PECs across India. Overall, it runs 29 hospitals in seven countries.