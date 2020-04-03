Energy stocks lead US markets higher as the price of oil soars 25%

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after four days of losses, following spike in oil prices.

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after four days of losses, supported by a cheaper yen and Wall Street gains on a spike in oil prices.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 1.22 percent or 218.05 points to 18,036.77 in early trade while the broader Topix index gained 1.19 percent or 15.76 points to 1,345.63.

Energy stocks lead U.S. markets higher as the price of oil soars 25% on hopes for a truce in Saudi-Russia price war

