Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel stand before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted, making it potentially the world’s biggest IPO.

Aramco said on Sunday it plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals ($8.00) to 32 riyals, valuing the initial public offering (IPO), as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.60 billion) at the top end of the range.

The price range is below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted.

Price range: 30 riyals to 32 riyals per share

Pricing at lower end of range would raise $24 billion

Aramco will publish the final price and thus valuation on Dec. 5

The roadshow for the offering will formally kickoff on Sunday morning with Aramco officials meeting potential investors at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in northern Riyadh, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

Aramco earned net income of $68.2 billion in the first nine months compared with $83.1 billion a year ago.

$ 68.2 b Aramco's net income in the first nine months of 2019

Revenue slipped to $217 billion from $233 billion.