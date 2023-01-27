Future of learning

We focus on a new approach to early childhood education that is an amalgamation of technologies and key interpersonal skills for kids to feel empowered and fulfilled. We expose children early to concepts typically introduced at later ages.

We raise children’s early awareness of current events in all sectors of society and bring their attention to technologies such as 3D printing, coding and robotics. Being in the epicentre of Dubai’s – if not the world’s - most futuristic hub, it is not hard to find great examples of the latest innovations and ultra-modern projects where children can witness the future in the making.

Exploration and discovery

The youngest generation have shown great familiarity with digital technology and their natural inclination to learn new things by exploring. Technology brings a new kind of creativity that, responsibly monitored by adults, can be a great accelerator of children’s implicit learning in many areas of development such as numeracy and literacy.

Exposing children to technology, with meaningful teaching purposes, develops early learning of new ideas and enhances natural understanding of concepts - giving them developmental advantages when compared to students who have not been exposed to them yet.

New digital tools also bring along new ways of thinking and connecting not only ideas but people and communities on a global level. We are in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and we can see already how they have positively impacted our generation in physical, digital and biological worlds.

Connect to new-tech

Emerging technologies such as AI, Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things (IoT) are the newest allies of early year education. They can even be instrumental in strengthening education equity in disadvantaged countries. This does not mean, however, that technology will replace the role of parents and teachers. In fact, quite the opposite, especially when it comes to the very young, where emotional, social and communication skills are being deeply nurtured.

Present and future technologies and their social, economic, cultural and environmental potential for new generations is undoubtedly tremendous. We can only anticipate with enthusiasm how humanity will transform.

For now, the urgency is to modernise educational models, expose children to contemporary experiences, foster their talents and nurture their inquisitiveness and interest in creation and innovation. They will need these skills to live the future we are preparing for them and to become the adults who will continue to pave the way for generations to come.