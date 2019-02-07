Plus, his background absolutely screams “Trump nominee”: He isn’t a woman (Indra Nooyi, formerly of PepsiCo Inc, was being considered). He is an outspoken critic of the institution he is now to head (recall Scott Pruitt’s tenure at the Environmental Protection Agency). And he has a controversial Wall Street background (he was chief economist at the ill-fated Bear Stearns), as well as some embarrassing calls in his past (he wrote a “Wall Street Journal” op-ed in 2007 insisting that the housing market couldn’t pull down the broader economy).