For instance, Bahrain, which is most dependent on FDIs within the Gulf region, permitted full onshore foreign ownership in tourism and mining sectors, while Saudi Arabia permitted 100 per cent foreign ownership in health care, education, retail and wholesale trade, and engineering sectors. Similarly, Kuwait offered licenses for 100 per cent investment in multiple sectors including infrastructure, tourism, IT and housing under a 2014 law, thereby facilitating expansion of IT giants such as IBM and GE. On the other hand, the UAE took a more pragmatic approach by offering 10 year residency visa and 100 per cent business ownership to expatriates.