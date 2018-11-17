“They manage World Fairs better in the old world than in the new” concluded Putnam’s, of this American experiment in capitalist agitprop. Today, the story is markedly different, as the economic narrative has been dominated by American capitalism for the last century. However, with all the successes of the narrative, world expos have been about nationalism, as much as they have been about a universal culture, oftentimes resulting in a peculiarly modern condition, at once conflicted and symbiotic.