Businesses should look towards the ever-evolving pattern of consumption of this emerging group of consumers and how it is likely to be very different from its predecessors. This critical intelligence will help both businesses and investors alike to identify innovative new ways to meet these needs. For instance, millennials spend a much bigger part of their money on experiences — travel, adventure sports, fine dining, and gourmet coffee — than their parents did at the same age. They choose convenience and comfort over owning assets — witness the preference for rented apartments near “happening” places over a house in the suburbs, or opting for taxi services to buying a car.