In 2021, during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the project as a symbol of the country’s antiquity, traditions, energy and dynamism.

“When one comes here, they will see not only faith but will also feel the glory of the past,” he said at the time. “How antiquity and novelty come alive together. How the inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future.”

The project showcases the magnificent transformation of one of India’s most revered spiritual sites. The new corridor not only revitalized the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple but opened up the surrounding areas, making them accessible to pilgrims and tourists alike. The project has since become a symbol of how India is blending modern infrastructure with the preservation of its rich cultural heritage, drawing global attention and admiration.

India has long been a magnet for tourists. However, in recent years, the country has made concerted efforts to not only attract visitors but also ensure the preservation and promotion of its rich cultural and historical heritage.

Symphony of heritage and modernity

India’s tourism strategy has evolved significantly, focusing on a seamless blend of heritage conservation and modern amenities. Initiatives like the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme, launched by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), among other entities, are pivotal in this transformation.

Through this initiative, corporate entities and public sector companies adopt and maintain heritage sites, ensuring they are well-preserved while also being equipped with modern tourist facilities.

For instance, the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has seen a remarkable makeover under this scheme. Enhanced signage, better pathways and amenities have made it more accessible to tourists without compromising its historical essence.

The outcome? A significant increase in footfall.

In Delhi alone, nine monuments have been adopted by various entities. The idea resonates deeply with the ongoing efforts to ensure that India’s historical treasures are not just relics of the past but living, breathing spaces that narrate the story of a vibrant culture.

India’s tourism push is not limited to physical infrastructure. The integration of technology has played a significant role in making India’s heritage more accessible to global audiences. The introduction of virtual tours, augmented reality (AR) experiences, and digital ticketing systems has revolutionized the way tourists interact with India’s historical sites.

Take, for example, the Taj Mahal, the most iconic symbol of India’s history. The ASI launched a virtual tour of the monument a few years ago - a project that has become hugely popular for those who are unable to visit the marble mausoleum up close and in person, thereby opening up new avenues for showcasing India’s heritage to a global audience.

Celebrating diversity

India’s tourism strategy also places a strong emphasis on promoting its diverse cultural heritage. Festivals like the Jaipur Literature Festival, Rann Utsav in Gujarat, and the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland showcase the traditions, arts, and crafts of different regions. These events have become global attractions, drawing in tourists not just for their entertainment value but for the deep cultural immersion they offer.

India’s commitment to sustainable tourism is another facet of its strategy that has garnered global recognition. Projects like the responsible tourism initiative in Kerala, which involves local communities in tourism activities, have set a benchmark for sustainable tourism practices. This model has not only enhanced the visitor experience but also provided livelihood opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

As India continues to invest in preserving its cultural heritage with modernity, it is set to remain a top destination for those seeking a unique blend of history, culture, and spirituality. With its strategic focus on heritage conservation, digital innovation, and sustainable practices, India is not just promoting tourism but is also ensuring that its rich cultural legacy continues to inspire.