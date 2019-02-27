The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ordered that no lender can declare its exposure to embattled IL & FS Group as non-performing without its permission — even if there is a default. The ruling by the bankruptcy court, which is overseeing the government-sponsored $12.8 billion insolvency of the infrastructure financier-operator, undermines the Reserve Bank of India’s powers to make banks and nonbank finance firms present a truthful account of their financial position at all times.