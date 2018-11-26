The beat came about during the band’s A Day at the Races tour. One evening, Queen went offstage after wrapping up the concert and, instead of clapping, the audience sang You’ll Never Walk Alone back to the band. Taken aback by the crowd’s response, the group chose to return to the stage and proceeded to redefine the entertainer-audience interaction, with songs like Radio Ga Ga, Ay-Ho, and of course, We Will Rock You — the anthem that defined my adolescence.