“But my friend threw me googly, as we say in cricketing terms. He turned around one day and told me to start a clinic in Dubai. To be honest, I thought he did not like me and that he was pushing me away to Dubai. But I took his advice and today, I believe he is my guardian angel. That moment, when I heeded his advice and came to Dubai, was the turning point in my life. I know now he was a friend, he was God sent and he is ‘the person’ in my life.”