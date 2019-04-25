The Expo 2020 site. Image Credit: File photo

Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday confirmed that 192 countries have announced their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, making it the most inclusive and international Expo ever to be organised.

"We have invited all countries in the world without exception, in line with our commitment to making Expo 2020 Dubai a truly international event and platform for all of humanity," an official spokesperson said.

“For more than 170 years, World Expos have been apolitical events focused on furthering humanity for the common good through innovation, cultural exchange, creativity and collaboration. We are proud to continue that tradition,” the spokesperson added.

The Paris-based global body for the mega-events welcomed the organiser’s decision to invite all countries. Vicente G. Loscertales, head of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), said that by inviting all countries of the world to take part, including Israel, “the organisers of Expo 2020 are genuinely reflecting the universal spirit of World Expos.”

Expo 2020, which runs from October 20 next year to April 20, 2021, is set to attract some 25 million visitors to the emirate. The Expo 2010 in Shanghai drew 73 million visitors, and Expo 2015 in Milan attracted over 21 million, according to the BIE.