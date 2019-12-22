Agreement between entities to see collaboration across multiple areas

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an — that will see both entities working together on a number of sustainable financial programmes.

According to the MoU, the agreement commits both organisations to work together in support of Ma’an’s social incubator programme along with its social impact bonds.

“Ma’an is committed to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that directly address social challenges,” said Salama Al Ameemi, director-general of Ma’an, commenting on the MoU signing.