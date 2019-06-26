Dubai: Abu Dhabi Financial Group L.L.C (ADFG), an investment group, and SHUAA Capital on Wednesday announced that they have agreed terms to combine the two businesses.

Under the transaction, SHUAA will issue 1.47 billion new SHUAA shares to ADFG’s parent company Abu Dhabi Capital Management in return for the entire issued share capital of ADFG. This implies the strategic investor will own 58 per cent of the enlarged entity.

As a demonstration of the Strategic Investor’s commitment to the transaction, the new SHUAA shares will be subject to a 12-month lock-up from the date of admission. The agreed valuation represents a 60 per cent premium to the undisturbed SHUAA share price.