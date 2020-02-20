A good consultant can help you with the tricky legalities of immigration regulations Image Credit: Shutterstock

There are many things to consider when emigrating, such as finances, visa paperwork, and tying up all the loose ends before you leave. This can appear mindboggling at first glance but, with a little bit of preparation, it needn’t be a stressful experience. For anyone considering pastures new, having a countdown in place will make things easier and preparation can begin as far in advance as four years before the move.

However, the first thing to consider is where to emigrate. With so many places offering residency around the world, there are a barrage of options.

It’s important to check if your occupation is in demand as well as the employability options in that country before you make the move. - Clint Mark Khan, Director, Y-Axis Middle East

“Three major factors which residents look at when they decide to immigrate are opportunities, security and family,” says Clint Mark Khan, Director, Y-Axis Middle East. “Each country has an occupation list highlighting professions and skills that are highly in demand, and this is reflective of the labour market needs of that country. It’s important to check if your occupation is in demand as well as the employability options in that country before you make the move.”

48 - 36 months

Once you’ve narrowed down a destination, it’s important to begin saving and that can never start early enough.

“Financial planning for immigration should start as early as possible,” says Damodhar Mata, Senior Consultant, Nexus Group. “If not earlier, you should begin at least 48 -36 months before immigration.”

How much money you need depends on many factors, such as the country you are migrating to, the size of your family, age of your children and, most importantly, your skill set to quickly find a job in the new country. - Damodhar Mata, Senior Consultant, Nexus Group

He explains, “How much money you need depends on many factors, such as the country you are migrating to, the size of your family, age of your children and, most importantly, your skill set to quickly find a job in the new country. In addition to the immigration expenses, you need to factor in upfront settling costs, at least 6 - 12 months of living expenses, and some money for contingencies. For a family of four, I would recommend setting aside anywhere between $45,000 (Dh162,000) - $75,000.”

35 - 24 months

You might not be quite ready to leave at this stage, but it can be helpful to apply for residency well before your planned leaving date. Therefore, finding someone who can help with the tricky legalities of immigration regulations is a good start.

Immigration has its own complexities, there are so many intricacies which require legal and technical know-how. Hiring a consultant can get your application submitted correctly the first time around, meaning that you have the greatest chance of success. - Shanaz Lakhani, CEO, Vision Immigration Advisory

Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant, Shanaz Lakhani, CEO, Vision Immigration Advisory, says, “Immigration has its own complexities, there are so many intricacies which require legal and technical know-how. Hiring a consultant can get your application submitted correctly the first time around, meaning that you have the greatest chance of success. Obtaining a visa can be much easier and faster using the services of an in-house immigration lawyer as they will be with you at every step of the process.”

23 – 12 months

With a helpful immigration consultant, you can now start the visa application process, if you’re eligible.

“Check your eligibility options as soon as you can and apply when eligible, and the rules are in your favour, because immigration rules keep changing,” Khan suggests, “Once your application is approved, you get 3-6 months to make your first entry. Most countries only require you to enter the country for a day after your residency is granted and then you can return and continue with your life in the UAE.”

For those finding themselves eligible for the necessary residency, the paperwork requirement depends on the country.

Canadian immigration is based upon a point system and the main factors to claim the points under the Federal Skilled Worker category are age, education, work experience, language proficiency, education of spouse, relatives in Canada, and Canadian degrees and work experience. - Jorawar Singh, Managing Director, Stratix Consultants

Jorawar Singh, Managing Director, Stratix Consultants, who specialises in Canadian immigration, says, “Canadian immigration is based upon a point system and the main factors to claim the points under the Federal Skilled Worker category are age, education, work experience, language proficiency, education of spouse, relatives in Canada, and Canadian degrees and work experience. To claim these points, clients have to provide several documents, including birth and education certificates; along with their Canadian equivalency documents; employment-related documents; International English LanguageTesting System (IELTS) or Technical and Further Education (TAFE) certificates; and proof of relationship documents for Canadian blood relatives.”

11-1 month

Once the paperwork is approved, it’s time to look for employment and setting up your new home. If you haven’t done so already, it’s a good idea to start networking as the countdown concludes. “If you’re moving permanently, it’s best to build your connections through family, friends and professional networking sites,” says Khan from Y-Axis. “Some applicants start applying for a job once the visa is granted so, as soon as they land, they have a few employers who are ready to interview them.”

Moving abroad checklist