Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Pros

Slim and lightweight - easy to keep on

Reads heart rate and measures body fat

Connects to phone for calls and notifications over Bluetooth

Advanced sleep tracking 50-metre water resistance

Cons

Battery could be better

Keep up with your Ramadan schedule with the help of an intelligent smartwatch. Samsung's Galaxy Watch6 is now available at a steep 53 per cent discount. This fashion-forward fitness and wellness wristband is unlike most bulky trackers; you can wear it to the gym, brunch or an outing, thanks to the slim design and armour aluminium casing. It has a formidable trio of sensors, geared toward measuring your muscle and body fat percentages, real-time readings of heart rate, and blood pressure. Run, swim, cycle - the watch supports over 90 exercises and tracks them with routines and calories burnt. If you've been having trouble sleeping, let the watch's sleep-tracking technology plan your bedtime, detect any snoring and assign you a sleep-type animal symbol. Reviewers report accurate metrics and love how sleek it is, although an overarching concern is the short battery life.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh70.85 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two for Dh85.

Best Appliance Deal: Ninja Air Fryer AF100

Pros

Cooks frozen food quickly

Dehydrates items and reheats leftovers

Auto-adjust fan

Variable temperature and time

Cons

No pre-set options for foods like chicken, fish, and more

If you want the best of both worlds – a compact air fryer with room for larger meals – the Ninja AF100 unit has a 3.8-litre basket that cooks up to 900 grams of food. It's powerful enough to thaw and fry your frozen nuggets in a jiffy. Besides the typical cooking functions, you also get to dehydrate ingredients to extend their shelf life. A built-in fan spreads heat evenly inside the non-stick basket. Reviewers find it an energy-saving and quick option compared to the cooking range oven. Everything fries with a crispy layer, even frozen foods. They also point out the reheat button, which warms up pizza and other leftovers to a quality that's as good as day one.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

Best Beauty Deal: Nebras By Lattafa Pride Eau De Parfum

If you’ve had your eye on the internet-viral Nebras by Lattafa Pride, now is a great time to add it to your vanity table. An amber vanilla scent for both women and men, this perfume has a heart of cacao, rose and vanilla, as it opens with red berries and mandarin. The initial notes give way to warmer, sweeter scents of tonka bean, amber, sugar and musk. What stands out about this perfume is its lasting performance, earning repeat buyers in the reviews. According to them, Nebras smells better when it's left in the dark for a week before use, with people describing the final scent as a cosy hot chocolate mixed with vanilla cake.