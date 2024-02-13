Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Home Appliance Deal: ECOVACS Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Pros

Powerful suction

Generates interactive map of the house

Avoids carpet when mopping

Spot clean select rooms and set times

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Mopping is just average, say reviews

Doesn't detect cables well

Pick up ECOVACS Deebot N8 ahead of Ramadan and give yourself a break when it comes to cleaning your home – the device is 40 per cent off! The smart hybrid robot vacuum has a solid suction power of 2,300Pa, and the ability to mop up any spill. You can operate it by a simple voice command, through Google or Alexa, and schedule cleaning times and no-go zones. Once the Deebot N8 has laser mapped your home, you can even direct it to clean specific rooms. It avoids carpets automatically when its mop function is on, and returns to its charging dock when it runs out of power. Reviewers rave about the robot vacuum’s performance, and say the post-purchase customer service is helpful, as well. However, don’t leave any charging cables around, since it doesn’t seem to be able to detect them, and the cables may get entangled in the device’s bristles.





Best Electronics Deal: UGREEN Magsafe Wireless Car Charger

Pros

Can be set up in multiple ways

Fast charging

Strong magnet

Cons

Only suitable for iPhones

This two-in-one car charger and holder by UGREEN can be used not only on the dashboard or windshield, but also on the air vent, giving you flexibility and convenience. Turn and adjust it any way you like, since it features a 180-degree swivel arm and 360-degree rotation. Its built-in smart chip offers up to 15W of wireless rapid charging, and reviewers say the magnet is strong enough to keep their iPhones safe, even when negotiating sharp turns and bumps on the road. The only downside is that it’s built for iPhones 12 and subsequent models, so Android users will have to look elsewhere for their wireless charging needs.

Best Perfume Deal: Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s Oud Wood stands out for its compelling blend of rose wood and smoky oud, but if you’ve been waiting for its price to drop, there’s no better time to buy than right now. The unisex perfume is over 50 per cent off on Amazon. The perfume bottle has the architectural look of a chess piece, with its gunmetal box and smoky grey flacon design. Within is a composition that evokes the beauty of mysterious woods, with ingredients like rare oud, sandalwood, cardamom, Chinese pepper and amber. The overall fragrance is a complex marriage of sweet and smoky, making it a versatile scent to wear, especially in the winter.

