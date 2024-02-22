Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum

Pros

Double roller brushes capture fine particles

Avoids obstacles

Scrubs floors using sonic technology

Good navigation system with 3D scanning

Nonstop cleaning for 180 minutes on a single charge

Cons

Mop cloths need to be rinsed after each session

Dust box has to be emptied out manually

A robot vacuum that’s smart, quiet, efficient, and now available at a great price? It can’t get better than this. Even if your floors are partially covered, this smart machine automatically detects carpets and lifts the mop pad out of the way. Roborock’s new model is a welcome upgrade from the S7, equipped with a suction power that reaches a whopping 6,000Pa. It recommends the right amount of cleaning intensity, depending on the room it's in, whether the bathrooms or bedrooms. The robot vacuum does everything a hi-tech cleaner is capable of, from mapping your floor plan to scheduling cleaning times - but it stands out for mopping with sonic vibration technology that doesn't leave dried streaks behind. The device has a 300ml water tank and a 400ml dustbin, and runs for 180 minutes on its lowest setting or 'quiet' mode. The only dealbreaker, note reviewers, could be the manual effort that goes into cleaning and rinsing the cloth after the mopping is done. They do point out that it's better than its predecessor at avoiding carpets when mopping and capturing pet hair.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh125 for 12 months with select bank.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh91 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh130.

Best Electronics Deal: JBL Wave Flex True Wireless Earbuds

Pros

Comfortable fit without in-ear tips

Great for casual everyday use

Ambient mode to listen to traffic

TalkThru lets you hear your own voice

Touch controls

Cons

Maximum volume can be insuffient in loud environments

No noise cancellation

Here's an option for true wireless earbuds that don't break the bank. JBL's affordable range is hard to miss, especially when it comes in an open-ear stick form factor for more comfortable wear. The Wave Flex pair features 12mm drivers, and these deliver JBL's signature Deep Bass Sound. At this price point, however, listeners sacrifice a noise-cancellation function. Still, they get to enjoy a TalkThru feature that helps them chat and an Ambient Aware mode to filter in surrounding noise on commute. It's a decent daily pair, since the earbuds are so lightweight (with each weighing 3.8 grams) and survive falls, according to reviewers. They do wish that the volume on this device was louder.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

Best Grocery Deal: Fine Facial Tissue Box, Bundle of 48

Stock up on the softest facial tissue and top up every corner of the house, before the guests arrive for iftar. Fine's bundle offer contains 48 stylish cubic boxes that are space-saving and travel-sized. Each sheet of tissue is sterilised for germ protection and made with natural cotton pulp, so it's suitable for all skin types. Whether you're wiping the kids' noses or your mouth after a meal, rest easy knowing that you're in the hands of a certified brand, awarded by the US-based Family Hygiene Institute.