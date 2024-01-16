Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: HONOR X9b 5G Smartphone with HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 Lite

Pros

Vibrant display

Extremely durable

20GB of total RAM

Excellent battery life

Cons

No stereo speaker

Camera’s colour accuracy could be better

The latest HONOR smartphone, bundled with HONOR CHOICE earbuds, is 10 per cent off, and it’s a dream come true for people with butter fingers. The tough-as-nails HONOR X9b features 360-degree anti-drop protection, and was released in October last year. It can withstand direct impact on its screen, without as much as a scratch. Despite its ruggedness, it’s slim and elegant, with a faux leather rear, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Since it’s a mid-range phone, it doesn’t come with a stereo speaker, but has other things going for it, like dual Sim functionality, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 gaming chipset, with 12GB of RAM (and another 8GB of virtual RAM), and 256GB of storage space. The phone’s triple camera set-up can shoot up to 108MP hi-res pictures, and it has a solid battery life, that can run for up to 19 hours with video playback. Reviewers enjoy the phone, but say the camera’s colour accuracy is not up to the mark. Still, at a great price, you’re getting both the HONOR X9b and the brand’s wireless earphones, so snatch it up before the sale’s gone.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh97.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

Best Perfume Deal: Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s Oud Wood stands out for its compelling blend of rose wood and smoky oud, but if you’ve been waiting for its price to drop, there’s no better time to buy than right now. The unisex perfume is over 50 per cent off on Amazon. The perfume bottle has the architectural look of a chess piece, with its gunmetal box and smoky grey flacon design. Within is a composition that evokes the beauty of mysterious woods, with ingredients like rare oud, sandalwood, cardamom, Chinese pepper and amber. The overall fragrance is a complex marriage of sweet and smoky, making it a versatile scent to wear, especially in the winter.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh50 for 12 months with select banks.

Best Grocery Deal: Evian Mineral Water (Case of 9)

Stay hydrated with Evian water – this case is 31 per cent off. The natural mineral water, sourced from the French Alps, is refreshing and hydrating, having undergone a natural filtration process through layers of protected underground rock in a glacial plateau, for over 15 years. The case comprises nine 1.5-litre bottles of Evian.