Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: TP-Link Tapo Security Camera

Pros

Wide range of view

Two-way audio

Easy to mount

Night vision

Cons

Subscription required for cloud storage

If you’re in the market for an indoor security camera, check out the ever popular TP-Link Tapo, which comes with over 25,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon. This pan/tilt camera has a 360° horizontal and 114° vertical field of view, in 1080p Full HD clarity, along with two-way audio so that you can soothe your your baby remotely, or talk to your pet when you’re at work. Even at night, the camera offers 30 feet of night vision so you don’t have to worry about missing a moment. Reviewers say it’s an excellent device for apartments, and it’s easy to mount. Do note that you’ll have to buy a microSD card for up to 128GB of storage, or subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24+

Pros

Better resolution than ever

Large, bright screen

Increased RAM

Bigger battery capacity

Galaxy AI

Cons

No massive camera upgrades

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24+, which was launched just this week, is available for pre-orders, and here’s some great news: it’s over 10 per cent off! Artificial intelligence (AI) has elevated the Galaxy S24 series, which never-before-seen features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, AI Zoom and more. In the S24+, you’ll find that the 6.7-inch display has the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen tech as it did in the past, but with Samsung’s highest resolution yet. While the triple rear camera system remains unchanged, the phone has a new space-grade aluminium frame, making it lighter than its predecessor, with more recycled components for an eco-conscious design. The S24+ boasts a battery life of up to 31 hours, and a RAM upgrade to 12GB, so it’s fast and can handle anything you throw at it. Pre-order the phone on Amazon while it’s on sale, and get it delivered to you when orders are shipped out on February 1.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh324.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

Best Shoes Deal: Crocs Bayaband Clog

In 2023, Crocs’ Bayaband Clogs were on everyone’s radar – and we’re not just talking about kids. These bestsellers are available right now for over 35 per cent off, so pick from 18 great colours, and get comfortable, whether you’re using them at home or on a trip to the mall or the beach. The slip-on clogs are lightweight, dry quickly and are incredibly durable, making them a great pair to have on hand, especially when you’re spending time outdoors.