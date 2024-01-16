Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple Watch Series 9

Pros

Powerful processor

Double-tap gesture for hands-free use

Bright display

Precision Finding for iPhone 15

Cons

Familiar design

If you've been saving up for the latest Apple Watch, now may be the perfect time to get it. One of the best smartwatches in the market right now, this device features an intuitive platform with industry-leading health- and activity-tracking tools. The latest iteration features more recycled materials than ever before, and is manufactured entirely with clean electricity – it’s Apple’s first-ever carbon-neutral product. The Watch has an impressively bright 2,000-nit display for improved outdoor visibility, and offers support for a handy double-tap gesture and on-device Siri processing. Although it looks exactly like its predecessor, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing – the Watch is still as versatile and useful as ever before.

Best Appliance Deal: De'Longhi Fully Automatic Bean To Cup Coffee Machine With Built-in Grinder

Pros

Easy to use and clean

13 settings

Customisable features

Integrated milk frother and grinder

Cons

Water tank needs to be refilled frequently

Coffee afficionados will be pleased to learn that De’Longhi’s Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is nearly half off right now, on Amazon. This coffee maker can be used with either fresh coffee beans or ground coffee, and features an integrated grinder with 13 adjustable settings. At the touch of a button, create the perfect espresso. If you fancy milk-based coffee instead, you can make cappuccinos and lattes – a built-in milk frother produces creamy milk foam. Reviewers love the customisability options in this machine – they can increase or decrease the intensity of their coffee, making it strong or mild, and can even choose to enjoy it at piping hot, medium or low temperatures. Over 46,000 4.4-star attest to its great value, but some reviewers note that even though the coffee machine has a large, 1.8-litre water tank, it drains it quickly, which means frequent refilling is required.

Best Handbag Deal: Ted Baker Nikicon Bag

At 40 per cent off during Valentine's Day sales, you don’t have to compromise on quality if you’re on the lookout for a budget gift. Ted Baker’s Nikicon bag is made from a glossy patent polyurethane fabric, and features gold-tone hardware. Women can pair it with virtually anything – an abaya, a dress or a jeans and t-shirt – and still look trendy and chic. With a compact, classic shape, and an incredibly cute knotted bow embellishment, it’s the perfect mini tote bag to give a loved one this Valentine's Day.