Best Appliance Deal: Black + Decker Air Purifier AP3560

Pros

Four speed selection

Eight-hour adjustable timer

Three-stage filtration system, including Hepa 13

Quiet at less than 22 decibels

Includes child lock, light dimming and sleep mode

Cons

Control panel may take time to get used to

At a whopping 42 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s ongoing sale on appliances, this Black + Decker air purifier will serve you well, all year round. It removes all sorts of pollutants from the air, from pollen and pet dander to smoke and allergens, delivering purified air at a rate of 470 cubic metres per hour. It’s suitable for spaces up to 60 square metres. You can monitor air quality in real-time, on the PM2.5 indicator, which helps you understand the amount and size of particulate matter that’s in the air. The device has a three-stage filtration system, which includes a Hepa 13 (high efficiency particulate air filter) filter, along with an activated carbon filter, which removes airborne particles and odours. A short-wave ultra violet-C light inactivates pathogens in the air, reducing indoor air pollution, and an ioniser releases negative ions, refreshing the quality of the air you breathe. Quiet, efficient and easy to control, with added features like child lock, light dimming, and adjustable timers, this air purifier is a fantastic addition to your home, for improved air quality and circulation.

Best Skincare Deal: Seoul Ceuticals Day Glow Serum

Don’t hesitate to grab popular Korean beauty brand Seoul Ceuticals’ Day Glow Serum, which is at half its usual price, right now. This potent, anti-ageing serum is formulated with vitamin C, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid, and centella asiatica, among other powerful hydrating and firming ingredients. Best used after cleansing and before moisturising the face, the serum helps to shrink pores, clear and prevent acne, and give the user a brighter, more youthful appearance. Over 18,000 reviewers give this product 4.2 stars.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple AirTag

Pros

Easy to set up

Includes built-in speaker

Syncs with Siri

Even finds items that are far away

Cons

No hole for lanyard or keyring

No Android compatibility

You can never have enough Apple AirTags, which you can attach to virtually anything to ensure it doesn’t go missing. With a simple one-tap set-up, you can connect it to your iPhone or iPad – it uses Precision Finding with ultra-wideband technology to lead you right to it. Thanks to the AirTags’ in-built speaker, you can even play a sound to help you locate it, or just ask Siri for help. Name each AirTag on the app, so you’re well-organised. Some reviewers say they regularly slip it into an AirTag watch band and strap it onto their children when they visit crowded places, so that they don’t have to worry about them getting lost.

