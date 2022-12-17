1. Best Wearable Weights: Bala Bangles, Set of 2

The Bala Bangles are on everyone's lips - it's the new workout essential for a fitness enthusiast in your life, who loves a good gym accessory. As the name suggests, these are wrist bangles that can double as anklets, made of an elastic band and steel weights wrapped in soft silicone. They come as a pair, and each bangle weighs 450g - you have the option of doubling the weight, as well. The Bala bangles are minimal, aesthetically pleasing and match your activewear beautifully. Reviewers who hopped on the trend can't recommend them enough - they say the weights are super comfortable and work great for adding a boost of resistance to your cardio sessions, yoga, pilates and more.

2. Best Facial Massager: TheraFace PRO with Gel (White)

Pros

Facial percussive therapy

Treats acne, fine lines and muscle pain

Includes LED light therapy

Comes with multiple attachments

Cons

Expensive

We've all heard of the Theragun. Now, meet its facial counterpart, the TheraFace. It's a percussive massager for your face, designed to bring expensive spa treatments to your home. In other words, you'll be gifting a skincare fan a lifetime of facial massages. Not only does it reduce tension in the face, jaw, neck and head, but the device also comes with red, blue and infrared LED light therapy to target wrinkles and acne. Other attachments include a cleansing head for exfoliating and a microcurrent ring to tighten the skin. Reviews love how it takes their skincare routine to the next level and replaces their individual facial devices.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh134.57 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Scented Bracelet: Diptyque Do Son Perfume-Infused Bracelet

Diptyque, the Paris-based luxury perfumery, has a fragrance bracelet in its line that makes for a thoughtful gift. The accessory comes rolled in an embossed dispenser, imbued in Diptyque's floral perfume, Do Son. Pull out the bracelet string, wrap it twice around the wrist and cut it using the integrated blade on the dispenser. Every time you walk past someone, they'll get a subtle whiff of Do Son on your wrist. You're getting up to 30 bracelets in the dispenser, each lasting for a week.

4. Best Tumbler: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, 40oz (Fog)

There's less of a unique factor to this cup and more of a wish list want. The Stanley Adventure Quencher tumbler has made it to multiple gift guide TikTok videos this year. It's pretty, eco-friendly, vacuum insulated and has a straw. Whether your loved one frequents the gym or carries a flask to work, this cup is going to be their new go-to. Thanks to the double-wall insulation, water stays ice cold for up to 24 hours, say reviews. Plus, it comes in stunning neutral shades.

5. Best Crockery: Koythin Ceramic Coffee Mug, 10oz (Milky Apricot)

Unconventional ceramic pieces add a lot of character to the home. Koythin cups and saucers have been going viral for this very reason, so we picked a dishwasher- and microwave-safe set for a coffee lover in your life. The 250ml cup has a large rounded handle and a thick saucer to go with it, for all the tea-time snacks and biscuits. The heat-resistant china doesn't get too hot to the touch, either. Choose from gorgeous colours, including milky apricot, light purple and bright blue.

6. Best Candle Warmer: CRD Candle Warmer Lamp

We all know a scented candle collector or two in our lives. If they haven't discovered candle warmers yet, gift them this lamp that prolongs the life of their favourite fragrances. The best part is that the warm light from the bulbs diffuses the scent gradually throughout the day, all without having to light the wick. According to reviews, the lamp melts the wax within the first hour and can be dimmed to slow down the process. It also doubles as a nightstand lamp. The six-inch diameter base fits your usual jars of Yankee and Bath and Body Works candles. Do note that this comes with a two-pin US plug, so you will need a plug adapter to power it.

7. Best Holiday Shoes: Ugg Scuff Sis Women's Slippers

Pros

Perfect for loungewear

Warm and comfortable insoles

Suede upper

Cons

Not vegan-friendly

Uggs are back in fashion, and no winter gift is more fitting than a pair of cosy house slippers. These luxurious suede Uggs have a statement fluff collar, and their lining and insoles are all made from sheepskin. So, while the pair is not a vegan option, it does deliver optimal warmth to your feet by regulating your skin temperature. For men, you can find the Scuff slippers here.

8. Best pH-Activated Makeup: Youthforia BYO Blush

Gift them a blush that's made for them. BeautyTok (TikTok's beauty community) is obsessed with clear blushes that react to your skin's natural pH levels, giving you a natural flush that complements you best. Youthforia's BYO Blush is a colour-changing blush, packed with rosehip, sunflower and avocado oils. It's vegan, silicone-, paraben- and fragrance-free, so the blush is great for someone who has sensitive skin. Reviews mention using it as an all-purpose makeup product - for the lips, eyelids and cheeks. Plus, it lasts longer than most powder and cream blushes.

9. Best Beeswax Wrap: Bee's Wrap National Geographic Explorer Pack

For the eco-conscious person, trying to cut down on their plastic use, offer them a sustainable way to wrap and cover leftovers. Beeswax wraps have fascinated thousands of curious TikTok users, because they cling to anything and create a natural seal to keep food fresh. Be it cheese, sandwiches, bread, vegetables or half-eaten fruit, this zero-waste wrap replaces your single-use cling rollers. Just warm the sheet between your hands and then use it as many times as needed. This set of three by Bee's Wrap is National Geographic-themed, too.

10. Best Trendy Weekender: BTOOP Travel Weekend Bag

A timely gift for a frequent traveller, the BTOOP weekender bag is an affordable alternative to the trending Beis organiser. It meets airline dimensions, fits under the seat and in the overhead cabin easily. The design quickly rose to fame for the separate shoe compartment at the base of the overnight bag, which is also waterproof to make room for toiletries. Reviewers are impressed by the quality, but do note that it needs airing out, right out of the box. There are 20 colours and patterns to choose from - our pick is this cream corduroy bag with synthetic leather accents. Check out more weekender bags from this list.