They’re big, stylish and sometimes noise-cancelling – wireless Bluetooth headphones are TikTok’s latest fashion obsession. Gen-Z social media users are seen sporting these chic over-ear audio devices, in lieu of discrete earbuds , continuing the ongoing revival of 2000s fashion trends.

Besides the aesthetic factor, no one can deny the convenience Bluetooth headphones offer, not to mention their ability to tune out the world. Take a walk in the busiest streets or work in a crowded café with a pair on to muffle ambient distractions. We went ahead and compiled the most popular wireless headphones on Amazon, where select ear cans and buds are currently up to 20 per cent off . You can also find our list of best headphones for children here .

Get your new headphones tomorrow when you order today as a Prime member.

1. Best Overall: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Pros

Amazon’s best-selling over-ear headphones

Great for in-flight use

Minimalistic design

Music stops when wearer speaks or takes off the headphones

10 minutes of charge gives five hours of playback

Cons

Speak-to-chat feature works best in thin crowds

Touted as the best affordable alternative to AirPods Max, this Sony WH-1000XM4 pair wins for its smooth design, comfortable headband and smart noise cancellation. Coming in white, silver and blue as well, the headphones boast pressure-relieving earpads that have five built-in microphones to capture ambient noise. The same technology automatically stops the music once you start conversing with someone, allowing for an advanced hands-free experience. With 30 hours of playback, you’re getting the most out of a single charge.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh76.39 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh94.

2. Best for iOS Users: Apple AirPods Max – Green

Pros

Seamless integration with Apple devices

Ability to switch off noise-cancelling mode

Mesh headband

Music stops when wearer takes off the headphones

20 hours of playback; case preserves battery

Cons

Expensive

Spotify audio quality may be compromised

Some sound leakage

Designed especially for users with an existing Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max are the tech brand’s very own active noise-cancelling headphones. If you frequent Apple Music a lot, this pair enhances your favourite songs to a theatre-like clarity. It also stands out for its breathable knit mesh headband, which distributes the weight of the bulky accessory, sitting light on your head. AirPods Max employ six outward-facing microphones to capture ambient sounds and two inward-facing ones to listen to your audio. In case the headphones cancel noise too well, you can always opt out by activating the transparency mode.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh150.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh108 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh179.

3. Best Comfort: Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Pros

Four mics for noise-free calls

Ability to switch off noise-cancelling mode

Up to 25 hours of playback

Lightweight at 240 grams

Cons

Reviews say audio quality could be better

Not enough bass

Pick your preferred level of noise-cancellation with Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. These over-ears are an upgrade from the previous model QC 35 – you get plush leather headband and ear cushions, better noise-rejection technology and longer battery life. Six microphones work hard to capture and cancel surround sound in crowded areas, four of which also focus on your voice to improve call quality. Listen uninterrupted even if you’re nine metres away from the paired device – you can pair up to two at once!

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh107.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh74 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh122.

4. Best for Bass: Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones

Pros

Powerful bass

40 hours of battery life; 10 minutes of charge gives four hours of playback

Can be used wired

Good grip during workouts

Cons

No active noise cancellation

Calling all ‘bassheads’: Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deliver a brain-tingling experience, to the point that they visibly vibrate when the bass slider is maxed out. Though they don’t cancel noise, reviewers say you can enjoy some cancellation thanks to its sealing earcups. For 34 per cent off its original price, you’re getting 40 hours of battery life, high audio quality, incredible bass levels and clean design. These even stay on during high-intensive exercises at the gym. Don’t miss out on the discounted value.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh44 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

5. Best Battery Life: Marshall Major IV Foldable Headphones

Pros

Wireless charging

80 hours of playback

Attractive, collapsible design

Can be used wired

Cons

No active noise cancellation

Marshall Major IV headphones offer versatility like no other – you can power these up on a charging pad, share music with friends using a cable, answer or reject calls using a control knob and use them wired when on low battery. Speaking of battery, with just three hours to full charge, you get to listen to music for 80 hours nonstop. The only deal breaker is that they’re not equipped to actively cancel noise, but if you’re not picky about frequencies, Marshall Major IV does dampen some noise by design. Our colour pick is a rare chocolate brown shade but you can always opt for the classic black, too.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

6. Best Budget: JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Pros

Value for money

Voice assistant feature

40 hours of playback

Colour range – pink, white, blue and black

Extremely lightweight at 160 grams

Cons

On-ear headphones can be uncomfortable with continuous use

No active noise cancellation

If you can forgo more expensive features like noise cancellation and over-the-ear comfort, you will find a reliable music accessory in JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones. They’re integrated with JBL Pure Bass Sound, a signature sound developed over years and used in venues across the globe. The pair is super lightweight at 160 grams, making it the perfect grab-and-go companion for picnics, errands and long commutes – it lasts for 40 hours on a single charge.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

7. Best Personal Audio Experience: Surface Headphones 2

Pros

Premium matte finish in black and light grey

20 hours of battery life

Smart controls

Adjustable noise cancellation levels

Can be used wired

Cons

Not collapsible

Are you tired of reaching out to your paired device to lower the volume, enable voice assistance or disable noise cancellation? Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 operate with moveable dials and tap controls. Whether you want to tune out the world or keep some ambient sounds in, turn the left on-ear dial to increase or decrease active noise cancellation through 13 levels. The right on-ear dial controls the volume. Tap the surface to skip tracks and answer calls, but you can also just voice command your preferred assistant. And of course, expect seamless pairing with your Windows 10 device.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh57.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh66.