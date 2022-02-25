Nowadays, a pair of durable, comfortable head phones for children is an essential part of parents’ tech kits. While many children need headsets with clear sound quality for virtual classroom interactions, others want to make sure they are able to plug into their devices, when mum and dad give them an opportunity to watch their favourite cartoons. We bring you a curated list of the best headphones out there for children, that are safe, affordable and full of fun designs. Get these delivered to you as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime .

1. Best Overall: Belkin SoundForm Kids On-Ear Wireless Headphones

Pros

Wireless

Durable

Maximum volume of 85 decibels

Long-lasting battery life

Cons

Basic stereo playback

Perfect for school and play, Belkin SoundForm provides clear communication with its built-in mic, and can go a full school week without a charge, with its 30-hour battery life. The headphones are designed especially for kids, with simple, intuitive controls and softer, smaller ear cushions. Its durability has also been tested against spills and accidents. Pair it to a tablet, laptop or phone, and your child is all set!

2. Best Budget: Vcom Wired Children’s Headset

Pros

Adjustable to fit growing kids

Fun design

Cons

Wired

Has a volume limit of 92 decibels

Earphones do not fold up

No mic included

Compact and lightweight, this pair of headphones will delight any child with its monster design. With soft and comfortable over-ear pads, it’s perfect for long car or plane journeys, and when it’s screen time for your child. The headphones have a 4.9-foot audio cable that’s compatible with all 3.5mm audio jack systems, such as iPhones, iPads, laptops and several tablets. However, this headset will not work for virtual classes, as it does not have an in-built mic. And its volume limit (92 decibels), is slightly higher than the one recommended by the World Health Organisation (85 decibels).

3. Best for Shared Devices: ONANOFF BuddyPhones

Pros

Maximum volume of 85 decibels

Range of colours available

Comes with a travel bag

Automatic registration to Amazon Buddy Club

Cons

Wired

This award-winning pair of headphones has been engineered with materials that are hypoallergenic, durable and provide a custom fit for little ears. Capped at 85 decibels so they don’t damage hearing, the headphones are adjustable and can be folded and packed in a space-saving bag. With the Buddy Cable system, up to four headphones can plug into one device, thanks to a stackable audio jack, sold separately. And upon purchase of the headphones, kids can join Amazon Buddy Club to unlock loads of fun content for the whole family.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh19.

4. Best for Multiple Users: SIMOLIO Kids Headphone with Mic

Pros

Three-level volume limiter

Foldable and durable design

Includes a sharing jack

Range of colours available

Comes with a carry pouch

Cons

Wired

This pair of headphones has a three-level volume limiter (75, 85 and 94 decibels) so you can adapt it to children of different ages. The headband is made of stainless-steel memory strips that are extremely flexible, so you can stretch it to fit various head sizes. And a handy sharing jack allows your child to share audio with friends or family. It’s the ideal head set to pass between siblings at home!

5. Best for Teens: XZC Wireless Earphones for Children

Pros

Wireless

Bluetooth 5.0 noise reduction technology

One-step pairing

IPX5 waterproof rating

Range of designs available

Cons

Fit may not be suitable for all children’s ears

These wireless earbuds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 noise reduction technology, and ensure stable pairing, and crystal-clear sound. With a built-in, high-quality mic, touch controls, and one-step pairing, it’s easy for your teen to get in and out of virtual classes quickly. They can also answer calls through the earbuds, without the need of pulling out their smartphones.